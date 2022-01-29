In the grand final of Legends League Cricket 2022 World Giants take on Asia Lions. The clash will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman on January 29, 2022 (Saturday). Both the teams will be looking to push to lift the inaugural Legends League Cricket trophy . Meanwhile, fans searching for World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 final live streaming can scroll down below. India Maharajas vs World Giants Result and Video Highlights: Imran Tahir’s Quickfire 52 Wins It for Giants As Naman Ojha's Century Goes in Vain.

World Giants and Asia Lions made it to the finals of Legends League Cricket 2022 after some fine performances. With three wins out of four games World Giants made it to the final. Asia Lions, on the other hand, won two and lost as many.

When is World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Final Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

World Giants vs Asia Lions clash in Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat January 29, 2022, Saturday. The match has a scheduled time of 08:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Match on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Legends League Cricket 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Sony TEN 1/HD, Sony TEN 3/HD to catch live telecast of World Giants vs Asia Lions on TV.

How to Watch World Giants vs Asia Lions, Legends League Cricket 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the World Giants vs Asia Lions clash online as well. The Legends League Cricket 2022 live streaming online in India will be available on SonyLiv app and website. The live streaming will also be available on JioTV app for Jio users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2022 09:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).