New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Delhi Golf Club, one of India's iconic and most sought-after Championship venues, is all set to return to action with The DGC Open starting from March 24, 2022.

This championship is the first time the Delhi Golf Club will have its own international tournament, which will be sanctioned by the Asian Tour, the official sanctioning body for professional golf in Asia.

One of the highlights of the week will be the presence of the nine-time Major winner, Gary Player, who has redesigned the Delhi Golf Club. Following the renovation in 2019, the highly rated Lodhi course is set to pose a different challenge with the re-done greens and re-shaped bunkers.

"We are extremely proud of the storied history of the DGC and the role it has played in the growth of the game in the country. The developmental programmes for junior golf and women's golf through the years have been among the many feathers in its cap. Its members include the who's who of the Capital and is the most sought-after golfing facility in the NCR and India. The re-design, while ensuring that the original character of the course has been left untouched, will make it even more engaging and challenging at the same time." said President of The Delhi Golf Club Manjit Singh.

The DGC Open will be the first international competition on the renovated course. The tournament will also signal the return of Asian Tour to India after a gap of two and a half years.

"The DGC Open is a new tournament and, in many respects, represents a new start for everyone involved with golf in India. It is an exciting opportunity for The Delhi Golf Club to help play a key role in the return of international tournament golf to India. We feel it is extremely important that we set the wheels in motion to restore tournament golf in India and help the game we are all so passionate about. " said captain of The Delhi Golf Club Major General Anil Dere.

The famous club will strictly adhere to all Indian government COVID-19 protocols to ensure a safe environment for players and staff.

"The addition of the DGC Open presented our 2022 schedule is a massive boost for the Asian Tour and something we have been working very hard on behind the scenes to facilitate. The Delhi Golf Club - the quintessential home of golf in India - has been a regular host venue on the Asian Tour for many years, and we are extremely grateful for their continued support, which is especially important to us in these unprecedented times." said Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour Cho Minn Thant.

The Delhi Golf Club is dedicating the first DGC Open in the memory of the late Siddharth Shriram, ex-President of DGC who had conceived this tournament as well as the relaying of the green complexes.

The DGC and the Asian Tour have signed a five-year agreement with the intent to make it a Million Dollar event with some of the world's best golfers vying for honours.

The exciting new event with India and Asia's best professionals is one the standout tournaments in the early part of the 2022 season on the Asian Tour.

The last Asian Tour event staged in India was won by Korean teenager Joohyung Kim claim the trophy in November 2019. The last Asian Tour event held at the DGC was won by India's Khalin Joshi in 2018. (ANI)

