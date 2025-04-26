New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Young Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk has experienced the highs and lows of the IPL rather early in his career.

The 23-year-old made instant impact in his IPL debut last year, aggregating 330 runs at a staggering strike rate of 234.04. Runs are not flowing from his bat this season and after six games, Jake was dropped by the team management.

Also Read | IPL 2025: Indigenous Anti-Drone System Safeguarding Airspace During Ongoing Indian Premier League All Over India.

Jake could still get to play in the remaining games but he is not losing sleep over his underwhelming performance thus far.

"It's not great this year but you can't be too results-based and outcome-based in this game otherwise you just won't get anywhere.

Also Read | DC vs RCB Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Match 46.

"You've just got to keep trusting the process and keep backing your strengths and trying to strengthen your weaknesses and hopefully one day it turns around and then you kick-start again. That's the game. It's 20-20 cricket," said the Australian on the eve of the game against RCB here on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis available for tomorrow

======================

Faf du Plessis has only got to play three games this season due to an injury. Though Abhishek Porel and Karun Nair opened in the last game, Faf could return to the starting eleven.

"He's available tomorrow from my understanding. He should be available for selection," said Jake.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)