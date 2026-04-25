New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Two stoppage-time goals in the space of three minutes engineered a spectacular late turnaround as Sreenidi Deccan FC snatched a 2-1 victory against 10-man Rajasthan United FC in their IFL 2025-26 Championship Phase encounter at the Namdhari Football Stadium

The dramatic result ensures the Deccan Warriors claim three vital points and move into the second position, while the Desert Warriors were left heartbroken after Shafeel PP's costly red card derailed their hard-earned advantage on Friday.

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They remain in fourth position with their title hopes almost over.

The match began on a scrappy note, with both sides taking time to stamp their authority as they acclimatised to the sweltering heat. Sreenidi Deccan FC enjoyed the lion's share of early possession, but Rajasthan United FC slowly gained a foothold in the midfield after the first quarter.

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The hosts almost broke the deadlock in the 16th minute when Gerard Artigas fired a long-range effort just over the crossbar. At the other end, goalkeeper James Kithan produced a brilliant save in the 24th minute to deny Castaneda, whose top-corner-bound strike was set up wonderfully by Fabrice Kah.

The Desert Warriors came closest to scoring in the 37th minute when Naoba Meitei delivered a precise pass to Artigas, but the striker's point-blank effort rattled the crossbar with goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh comprehensively beaten, ensuring the first half ended goalless.

The intensity levels peaked immediately after the restart. Rajasthan United FC found their breakthrough in sensational fashion in the 54th minute.

Isaac Nortey stepped up to a free-kick 40 yards from goal and unleashed an absolute rocket with his left foot that swerved into the top left corner, leaving the Sreenidi Deccan FC custodian clueless.

However, the momentum shifted dramatically in the 60th minute when Rajasthan United FC defender Shafeel PP received a straight red card for an unnecessary push on Deepak. Reduced to ten men with over half an hour remaining, the hosts were forced into a deep defensive block to protect their slender lead.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Rajasthan United FC defended resolutely, committing bodies backwards and double-marking Castaneda. The defensive pairing of Abdul Samed Ango and Isaac Nortey was immense, repeatedly repelling the visitors' attacks. Sreenidi Deccan FC initially lacked urgency, but a flurry of late substitutions eventually tilted the scales.

The hosts' valiant resistance finally crumbled in the second minute of stoppage time when Habib Idrissou guided a calm header into the left corner from a long throw-in to restore parity.

Just three minutes later, Castaneda delivered the ultimate heartbreak, curling a stunning right-footed free-kick from 30 yards into the top left corner, beating the fully stretched James Kithan to seal a fairytale 2-1 win.

This thrilling climax carries massive implications for the newly commenced Championship Phase. Sreenidi Deccan FC's dream turnaround not only secures three crucial points but also generates momentum for their title charge.

Conversely, the heartbreaking defeat is a significant blow for Rajasthan United FC, and a boon in disguise for the Diamond Harbours in their quest for the title. The Desert Warriors must quickly regroup after letting a hard-earned victory slip from their grasp due to a costly lack of discipline. The result sets a highly dramatic tone for the remainder of the top-six battle. (ANI)

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