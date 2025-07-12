London, Jul 12 (AP) Iga Swiatek won her first Wimbledon championship with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Amanda Anisimova on Saturday in the first women's final at the tournament in 114 years in which one player failed to claim a single game.

Swiatek's victory on a sunny, breezy afternoon at Centre Court took just 57 minutes and gave Swiatek her sixth Grand Slam title overall. She is now 6-0 in major title matches.

Also Read | West Indies vs Australia Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025: How To Watch WI vs AUS Frank Worrell Trophy Pink Ball Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The 24-year-old from Poland finished with a 55-24 edge in total points and accumulated that despite needing to produce merely 10 winners.

Anisimova was shaky from the start and made 28 unforced errors. (AP)

Also Read | India Women vs England Women Live Streaming Online, 5th T20I 2025: How To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)