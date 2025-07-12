India Women’s National Cricket Team vs England Women’s National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India Women will return to play in the last and final T20I of the five-match series against England and they will want to extend the winning margin of the series. India have an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and they have been pretty dominant throughout. Even the match they lost, it was pretty competitive. They now have a good prearation and understanding of the conditions ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2026 which will be hosted at England. India has put in collective performances in every game with one or the other putting up their hand and delivering a performance. They will want to repeat it for one last time in this series. Deepti Sharma Becomes Second Indian Women To Scalp 300 International Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025.

Smriti Mandhana scored a century in the first match. The likes of Harleen Deol, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues has also stepped up with the bat whenever there has been a need. Even facing a solid bowling attack of England, they have been on spot. The bowling attack has been solidly led by Arundhati Reddy and Deepti Sharma while N Charani has supported them well. England, meanwhile will want to get more out of their batters , specially Amy Jones and Alice Capsey.

India Women vs England Women 4th T20I 2025 Details

Match IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 Date Saturday, July 12 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Edgbaston, Birmingham Live Streaming and Telecast Details Sony Sports Ten 1, 2 (live telecast) and SonyLIV and FanCode (live streaming)

When is India Women vs England Women 5th T20I 2025 Know the Date, Time and Venue

The India Women's National Cricket Team is set to face the England Women's National Cricket Team in the fourth T20I of the five-match series, on Wednesday, July 9. The IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester and it starts at 11:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Women vs England Women 5th T20I 2025 Match On TV?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of the India Women vs England Women 2025 series. Fans can watch IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I 2025 live telecast on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 TV channels. For the IND-W vs ENG-W 2025 series online viewing options, scroll down. Latest ICC Rankings 2025: Deepti Sharma Closes In on Becoming Top-Ranked T20I Bowler.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of India Women vs England Women 5th T20I 2025 Match?

Sony Sports Network also holds digital rights of IND-W vs ENG-W 2025, and their OTT platform, SonyLIV, will provide viewing options for live streaming of India Women vs England Women 2025 in India. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV mobile app and website to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W 4th T20I 2025 match online, but will have to pay a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide IND-W vs ENG-W 5th T20I series live streaming, but at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 29. Fans can expect a thrilling contest in Edgbaston with India eventually coming out on top.

