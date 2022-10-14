Rajkot, Oct 14 (PTI) Repeatedly overlooked for the Indian team, Prithvi Shaw made a statement with a blistering 61-ball 134 and powered Mumbai to a 61-run victory over Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Friday.

The blazing knock came close on the heels of the batter expressing his disappointment at not being picked in India's ODI squad for the recent South Africa series at home.

In the Group A match, Mumbai put up an imposing 230 for three after being asked to bat first.

Shaw did the bulk of the scoring, striking 13 fours and as many as nine sixes at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

In reply, Assam were bowled out for 169 in 19.3 overs. Tushar Deshpande was the most successful bowler for Mumbai, picking up 3/25 while there were two wickets apiece for Shams Mulani, Aman Hakim Khan and Tanush Kotian.

Rajjakuddin Ahmed top-scored for Assam with 39 off 26 balls and Riyan Parag, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, made 28 in 10 deliveries.

While Shaw dominated the day with his blistering innings, Yashasvi Jaiswal chipped in with 42 off 30 balls during a third wicket partnership of 114 runs with the in-from Mumbai opener.

Shaw's century followed scores of 29 and an unbeaten 55 against Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

The 22-year-old Shaw last played for India during the tour of Sri Lanka in July 2021.

Shaw is captaining the Mumbai side in the absence of Ajinkya Rahane. He has played just five Tests, six ODIs and a single T20I for India.

Brief scores:

Mumbai 230/3 in 20 overs (Prithvi Shaw 134) beat Assam 169 all out in 20 overs (Rajjakuddin Ahmed 39; Tushar Deshpande 3/25) by 61 runs.

Uttarakhand 194/2 in 20 overs (Kunal Chandela 59, Piyush Joshi 56) beat Madhya Pradesh 144 all out in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 42; Rajan Kumar 3/17) by 50 runs.

