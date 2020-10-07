New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): After testing positive for coronavirus, Celtic Football Club's Odsonne Edouard said he is fine and will "come back stronger".

Edouard took to Twitter to write: "Thank you all for your messages of support! I'm fine and I would come back stronger, Take care of yourself and your family."

Earlier in the day, Celtic Football Club had said that Edouard has tested positive for coronavirus. "We can confirm that Odsonne Edouard has tested positive for COVID-19 while on international duty with France U21," the club had tweeted.

As a result, the player will miss France's U21 matches against Liechtenstein and Slovakia.

The Scottish Premiership club had also said that no other player has been diagnosed with the infection.

"As it stands, no other #CelticFC player has returned a positive test. Our thorough testing programme will continue and we will continue to follow all protocols," the tweet had added. (ANI)

