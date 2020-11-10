Liverpool [UK], November 10 (ANI): After witnessing a 1-1 draw against Manchester City, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said both teams played 'top level' football and he is 'really fine' with securing just one point from the match.

During the Premier League match on Sunday, it was Liverpool who scored the opening goal in the 13th minute. However, Gabriel Jesus' strike in the 31st minute levelled the scores and the match concluded on the same.

"Top game. Top, top level [from] both teams. Energy level outstanding from both teams, two really good football-playing sides battle against each other. It was outstandingly interesting to watch. I loved our start, obviously, we played a different system and you saw that in the game - in moments we had still to adapt to it," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"We had two days' time to work on it, we did that but in the end, under pressure from a proper opponent, it's slightly different. But the boys did incredibly well, I liked really a lot of situations, a lot of football parts, how we defended City was really good. They had their 10 minutes when we weren't as compact as necessary after the quick start. That's where they came back, that's the quality of City, but then it was again equal or level or whatever you want. So, I'm really fine with a point," he added.

Liverpool currently hold the third spot on the Premier League table with 17 points, only behind second-placed Tottenham and Leicester City. The club will now take on Leicester City in the league on November 21. (ANI)

