Panaji, Dec 2 (PTI) SC East Bengal assistant coach Tony Grant on Wednesday chose not to read much into two straight losses the team has suffered, saying that other sides had the luxury of time to prepare better for the tournament.

Having suffered a derby defeat in their maiden Indian Super League match, the red-and-gold were in for more shock when Mumbai City FC outplayed them 3-0 on Tuesday.

"We've been beaten by two of the better teams in the competition, but we had our share of chances to go ahead in both games. We have 18 more games to go," Grant told SCEB's official website.

"There was not too much of difference between the teams, so we are happy. The boys, especially the foreigners, will get fitter as the tournament goes along."

"I am sure that our results will improve and the fans will eventually be happy. It's just the start of a journey," he said as SCEB are yet to open their account and remain at the bottom of the 11-team standings.

Last to enter the league, the Robbie Fowler-coached side had less than a month's time to build the entire team.

"Getting just over two-and-a-half weeks, including game time, isn't enough to assess everyone. There are teams that have been preparing for weeks ahead of us. But within a short time, we've shown how we want to play football and what our ideas are."

In his message to the fans he said, "We understand that SC East Bengal is a huge club too. We understand the expectations. As support staff, all we can do is show faith in our players, keep them happy and make them work hard."

SCEB next face NorthEast United FC on Saturday and they have quite a few injury concerns including the one for captain Danny Fox who sustained a leg injury in the match against the Islanders.

"His leg is a bit sore now, but he is due to go for a scan. We don't have the exact information right now," Grant said.

Giving other injury updates, he said: "We have got a few injuries at the moment. Loken Meitei, who played so well in the first game against ATK-Mohun Bagan, has sustained some sort of a tear.

"He had been training well, so the boy is really upset. We're not sure as to how long he will be out of action. But he has been hitting the gym every day and will give himself the best chance to come back as early as possible."

"Aaron (Amadi-Holloway) twisted his ankle during pre-season training. It can happen to anyone and it has happened to him. It was probably because of the pitch. He should be back shortly," he signed off.

