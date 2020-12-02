After Diego Maradona’s doctor Leopoldo Luque, the late Argentine footballer’s psychiatrist, Agustina Cosachov, is also under investigation for possible medical negligence which may have led to the death of the former footballer. Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on November 25, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Tigre weeks after successful brain surgery. Diego Maradona’s Doctor Investigated for Involuntary Manslaughter, Police Raid His Home and Clinic.

It is reported that prosecutors, with a judicial order, raided Agustina Cosachov's house and private office in Buenos Aries. A similar search was carried out at Leopoldo Luque’s home and office on Sunday. ‘These are routine measures when investigating the causes of death of a patient,’ said Cosachov's lawyer, Vadim Mischanchuk.

The investigation was ordered after several members of Diego Maradona’s family questioned the treatment the Argentine footballer was receiving while in rehab. Reports in Argentine suggest that the former footballer’s daughters had asked if their father was receiving proper treatment with his lawyer Matias Morla also demanding a probe.

Morla had claimed the first ambulance had taken more than half an hour to reach the house where Maradona was staying. He had also claimed Maradona did not receive any medical checks in his final 12 hours before his shock death. Reports have also suggested Maradona told one of his relatives, who was staying with him, about his illness before going to bed and dying in his sleep.

Prosecutors are investigating possible ‘malpractice’ and if necessary medical requirements were met, the lawyer Mischanchuk said. It is understood that doctors are the main people targeted by the prosecution as they look into possible medical negligence in Maradona’s treatment which may had resulted in the former footballer’s death.

