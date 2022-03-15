Rome, Mar 15 (AP) Ciro Immobile converted a penalty to become Lazio's all-time leading scorer in Serie A as the Rome club beat relegation-threatened Venezia 1-0.

The victory enabled Lazio to leapfrog Atalanta and Roma into fifth place, boosting its chances of direct qualification for the Europa League.

Also Read | Sandeep Singh, International Kabaddi Player, Shot Dead by Assailants During a Match in Jalandhar.

Immobile's second-half goal was his 144th in Serie A with Lazio, breaking a tie with Silvio Piola, whose 274 with Lazio and other teams from 1930-54 make him the league's overall record scorer.

Immobile had already surpassed Piola to become Lazio's top scorer across all competitions.

Also Read | Sandeep Singh, International Kabbadi Player, Shot Dead By Assailants in Punjab’s Jalandhar.

It was a perfect warmup for Lazio ahead of the Rome derby next weekend.

Venezia remained three points from safety. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)