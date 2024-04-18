Mullanpur (Punjab) [India], April 18 (ANI): Punjab Kings are all set to face the five-time Champions Mumbai Indians for their seventh encounter of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League at the new PCA Stadium, Mullanpur on Thursday.

As the fans are hoping for PBKS to register their third win of the season, Sunil Joshi praised the side for keeping their skin in the game till the last ball in the past three matches.

Also Read | Ahead of Olympics, Outcry Grows over Water Pollution.

Addressing the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, Joshi said, "Every match is important. Our thought process is always to win. If we look at the last three games, the match has gone to the last ball, and anyone can win in that situation, especially in this format. We have done well to stretch the match for as long as we have."

Joshi also gave an update on skipper Shikhar Dhawan and backed Curran to lead the side well in case Dhawan unable to take the field on Thursday.

Also Read | Highest Aggregate Runs in a T20 Match: SRH vs RCB in IPL 2024, MS vs QG in PSL 2023 and More in List of Matches With Most Runs Scored Ever.

"As far as an update on Shikhar Dhawan is concerned, the medical team will assess the situation and inform us. Now, he is in rehab. Sam Curran has been donning the Captain's hat for us in his absence. He was also the stand-in captain last year when Dhawan was injured, and he led the side well. So, we trust him completely," he said.

On being asked about Punjab's strategies of using similar playing combinations for most matches, Joshi said that it is important to allow players to perform in the shorter formats.

"I think it's important to give players a good run in this format. It shows faith and trust in their skillset. This is what this franchise is giving to all players and to staff as well. You have to give players time to perform. Hence, we are sticking to the same combination," he said.

Joshi further explained why Punjab Kings have an advantage competing on the Mullanpur wicket if their top-order gets going in the powerplay overs.

"Bowlers win tournaments, batters win matches. Our bowling unit is doing consistently well in all areas. We have addressed that our top-order needs to bat well in the powerplay overs. But this is a challenging wicket for all batters, especially for the visitors, because the nature of bounce is completely different from all other surfaces. It gives us an advantage on this surface," he said.

"In each game, we have done well in the middle, and have finished well. In the upcoming game, we wish to focus on certain areas when it comes to spin bowling. We will look to reduce the total number of boundaries and focus on more dot balls and that is how we can put pressure on Mumbai batters," Joshi signed off.

Punjab Kings will face off against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Punjab Kings Squad: Sam Curran (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Atharva Taide, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Shashank Singh, Liam Livingstone, Ashutosh Sharma, Harpreet Brar, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Nathan Ellis, Tanay Thyagarajan, Shivam Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Sikandar Raza, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)