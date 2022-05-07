Bambolim (Goa) [India], May 7 (ANI): Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu, who was taking a part in Goa Fest 2022 on Friday, said that it's important to learn from one's defeat and come back stronger.

Speaking about her on-court strategies, she said, "I visualise who I am playing against and discuss strategies with my coach."

Star Indian shuttler also said that despite high rankings and previous records, none of the players is unbeatable in the international badminton circuit.

"I feel nobody is tough and at the same time, anybody is beatable," the 26-year-old badminton star said during the ongoing Goa Fest 2022 on Friday.

While speaking about winning the Bronze and not Gold in Olympics, she recalls her father calling and reminding her of the importance of being on the podium."There is a lot of difference between getting bronze and standing on the podium then being in the 4th position," added the winner of sports honours Arjuna Award and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna. (ANI)

