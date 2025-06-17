Atlanta [US], June 17 (ANI): Chelsea got their FIFA Club World Cup campaign underway with a 2-0 victory over MLS side Los Angeles FC in front of thousands of empty seats at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Thousands of seats were visibly empty in a 71,000-capacity stadium as Chelsea made a winning start in Group D. According to Sky Sports, the official attendance of the fixture was 22,137, which indicates that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta was less than a third full.

In the first half, former Tottenham and LAFC's current goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, was called into action and denied Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke from racing away with an early lead. Chelsea grew in possession, pushed LAFC back and eventually broke the stalemate.

In front of a limited number of fans, Pedro Neto's 34th-minute goal gave manager Enzo Maresca's side a 1-0 advantage. The Portuguese breached the offside trap and latched onto Jackson's precise pass. He cut the ball back in and fired it into the bottom corner to put the Conference League winners 1-0 ahead in the contest.

Chelsea fans caught a glimpse of their latest acquisition, Liam Delap, in action midway through the second half. Chelsea had to work hard for their second but eventually got it in the second half. Delap was brought onto the field and engaged in back-and-forth passes with Cole Palmer. He put his quick feet on exhibition and eventually set up Fernandez to tap it home in the 79th minute for a 2-0 triumph.

After the contest, Chelsea boss Maresca didn't shy away from expressing his surprise on the thousands of seats that were empty throughout the fixture and said as quoted from Sky Sports, "The atmosphere and environment was a bit strange. The stadium was almost empty."

LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo gave his opinion and said, "I think it is different each game you look at," he said, adding, "In the Rose Bowl in LA, there was a huge crowd for the game between PSG and Atletico Madrid. Maybe LA likes football more than Atlanta, I don't know, we should judge at the end." (ANI)

