Christchurch, Nov 30 (PTI) The toss in the series-deciding third ODI between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday has been delayed due to rain.

The second ODI on Sunday in Hamilton was washed out after two rain interruptions.

Also Read | Is India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI 2022 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Hosts New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the opening ODI by seven wickets in Hamilton on November 25.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)