Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): With India losing two wickets in the final 90 minutes of play on Friday, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja feels a collective effort would be required from the batting department to cement the visitors' position in the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

At stumps on the second day, India's score read 96/2 -- trailing Australia by 242 runs with eight wickets in the bag -- with stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane (5) and Cheteshwar Pujara (9) at the crease.

Jadeja said that not just Rahane or Pujara, but everybody will have to chip in with runs if India wish to put on a quality total on day three.

"I think all batsmen have to play crucial knocks if we want to put on a good total on board. Not one batsman, but everyone's contribution is necessary if we want to cement our position further in the match and if we play responsibly it will become easier to put runs on board," said Jadeja while replying to a query from ANI.

Debutant Will Pucovski rode his luck and Marnus Labuschagne showed resolve as the duo hit half-centuries to put Australia in a dominating position on day one. But the Indian bowlers came back well on the second morning.

Jadeja said India's plan going into the second day was to bowl as many dot balls as possible in order to create pressure.

"Yesterday, we had talked about being patient so that you can go out and take one or two wickets straight away," said Jadeja.

"The chat was about bowling in right areas and make them play dot balls. So the plan was pretty simple bowling in good areas and not giving them easy boundaries," he added.

Having put on India's first 50-run opening stand after 14 innings, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were looking in top form. But while Josh Hazlewood sent Rohit back for 26, Pat Cummins picked the wicket of the in-form Gill for 50.

With Australia looking to roar back into the game, Rahane and Pujara ensured that Australia didn't make any further inroads. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)