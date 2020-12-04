Canberra, December 4: Australia all-rounder Moises Henriques questioned Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion in the first T20I and called for a like-for-like replacement for the concussion substitute. Australia lost the game by 11 runs as Chahal and debutant T Natarajan derailed the hosts' run-chase and restricted them to 150/7 in their 20 overs at Manuka Oval.

Chahal took the field in the second innings after Jadeja was hit on the helmet in the last over of the India innings and the BCCI medical team decided to assess the player before allowing him to get on with proceedings. Also Read | Dream11 Points Rule for Concussion Substitute: Here’s How Points Have Been Distributed for Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal.

"From our point of view as a player, you just got to roll and get on with it. Once a decision is made, you just move forward and try to win the fixture. When you got professionals in place to make those decisions, there is no doubt that he was hit on his helmet. He got a knock on his helmet. I do try and like to say the best in everyone but having said that whether it was a like-for-like replacement that is the only question we would like to say," Henriques said in the post-match presser.

"In terms of moving forward and trying to make the game as fair as possible for everybody like-for-like replacement is probably the way to go," he added.

If KL Rahul (51) and Ravindra Jadeja (unbeaten 44 off 23 balls) guided India to a respectable 161/7 in their 20 overs, Chahal took the stage by storm with ball in hand and finished with match-winning figures of 3/25. Not to forget the brilliant show from Natarajan as he picked three wickets for 30 runs from his four.

Chahal was brilliantly supported by Natarajan as the former changed the momentum of the game despite not being named in the initial playing XI. Chahal was named as Player of the Match for his splendid performance with the ball."We may have to adjust our plans. Every bowler has different strengths, different paces and they can afford to bowl on different places to each batter. So, it is not the same plan for every bowler, to Jadeja, there will be a different plan for others it will be different. We will need to look at how we can explore and learn from the last couple of games," the all-rounder said.

Chasing a decent target of 162, Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short provided a flying start. The duo added 53 runs in the powerplay and smashed Indian bowlers across the park. Chahal, in his first over, removed skipper Finch (35) in the eighth over. Steve Smith joined Short in the middle and accumulated 16 runs for the second wicket. The team then suffered a blow as they lost two quick wickets in successive overs.

Chahal struck again and bagged in-form batsman Smith (12) while Natarajan caught explosive batter Glenn Maxwell (2) in front of the wickets. Short and all-rounder Moises Henriques then stitched a partnership in pursuit of the target. The duo dragged the side from 75/3 to 113/4 before Short was picked by the Tamil Nadu speedster in the 15th over. Short played a slow knock of 34 runs off 38 balls and held one end up. Also Read | ‘Man of the Match Ravindra Chahal’ Wasim Jaffer Shows Creative Side After Ravindra Jadeja, His Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Help India Win Over Australia in 1st T20I.

After Short's dismissal, Aussies lost wickets at regular intervals and restricted them to 150/7 in their 20 overs. Matthew Wade (7), Henriques (30) could not put their side over the line as Chahal and Natarajan kept the foot on the pedal.

The second T20I between the two teams will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

