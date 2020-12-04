Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer came up with another hilarious twee after Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal guided India to an 11-run win over Australia in the first T20I. After mustering a total of 161/7, they bowled brilliantly at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Interestingly, the two chief architects of India’s victory were Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja who filled only one slot in the team. Jadeja rescued Team India with a fiery 44-run cameo. However, he got smashed on the helmet by Mitchell Starc’s bouncer in the last over of the innings. He eventually sustained a concussion injury and subsequently was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal who wasn’t even the part of India’s initial playing XI. India vs Australia 1st T20I 2020 Highlights.

Jadeja’s injury indeed proved to be a blessing in disguise for India as Chahal took three crucial wickets, turning the match in India’s favour. The replacement ignited a lot of controversy with many fans and experts calling the decision unfair. While netizens were debating over India’s ‘unfair’ disadvantage, Wasim Jaffer came up with another hilarious tweet. “MoM: Ravindra Chahal,” he tweeted suggesting that Jadeja and Chahal collected the award as one player. Concussion Substitute Yuzvendra Chahal Takes Three Crucial Wickets, Leaves Twitterati Divided Over the New Rule.

Here's What Wasim Jaffer Tweeted!!

Only Chahal received the official Man of the Match award for his stellar spell, but Jaffer’s tweet indeed left the fans in splits.

Meanwhile, India go 1-0 up in the series and will like to seal the three-match affair by winning the second T20I. On the other hand, the penultimate game will be a do-or-die match for the Aussies, and they must leave no stones unturned to come on top. The second T20I takes place at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 6.

