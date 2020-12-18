Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia.

India first innings: 244 allout

Australia first innings:

Matthew Wade

lbw b Bumrah

8

Joe Burns

lbw b Bumrah

8

Marnus Labuschagne

batting

16

Steven Smith

batting

1

Extras: (LB-2)

2

Total: (2 wkts, 19 Overs)

35

Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2

Bowler: Umesh Yadav 6-4-6-0, Jasprit Bumrah 8-5-8-2, Mohammed Shami 5-0-19-0. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)