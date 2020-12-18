Adelaide, Dec 18 (PTI) Scoreboard at dinner on the second day of the first Test between India and Australia.
India first innings: 244 allout
Australia first innings:
Matthew Wade
lbw b Bumrah
8
Joe Burns
lbw b Bumrah
8
Marnus Labuschagne
batting
16
Steven Smith
batting
1
Extras: (LB-2)
2
Total: (2 wkts, 19 Overs)
35
Fall of Wickets: 16-1, 29-2
Bowler: Umesh Yadav 6-4-6-0, Jasprit Bumrah 8-5-8-2, Mohammed Shami 5-0-19-0. PTI
