Chattogram, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.

India 1st Innings: 404

Bangladesh 1st Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0

Zakir Hasan c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 20

Yasir Ali b Yadav 4

Litton Das b Mohammed Siraj 24

Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 28

Shakib Al Hasan c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 3

Nurul Hasan c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 16

Mehidy Hasan Miraz st Pant b Patel 25

Taijul Islam b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Ebadot Hossain c Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 17

Khaled Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (B-6, LB-7) 13

Total: (All out in 55.5 overs) 150

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-39, 4-56, 5-75, 6-97, 7-102, 8-102, 9-144, 10-150

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 13-2-20-3, Umesh Yadav 8-1-33-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Kuldeep Yadav 16-6-40-5, Axar Patel 8.5-4-10-1.

India 2nd Innings:

KL Rahul c Taijul Islam b Khaled Ahmed 23

Shubman Gill not out 80

Cheteshwar Pujara not out 33

Extras: (LB-1, NB-3) 4

Total: (For 1 wickets in 39 overs) 140

Fall of wickets: 1-70

Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 13-0-51-1, Taijul Islam 15-3-34-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6-1-32-0, Yasir Ali 5-0-22-0.

