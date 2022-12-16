Chattogram, Dec 16 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Thursday.
India 1st Innings: 404
Bangladesh 1st Innings:
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 0
Zakir Hasan c Pant b Mohammed Siraj 20
Yasir Ali b Yadav 4
Litton Das b Mohammed Siraj 24
Mushfiqur Rahim lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 28
Shakib Al Hasan c Kohli b Kuldeep Yadav 3
Nurul Hasan c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 16
Mehidy Hasan Miraz st Pant b Patel 25
Taijul Islam b Kuldeep Yadav 0
Ebadot Hossain c Pant b Kuldeep Yadav 17
Khaled Ahmed not out 0
Extras: (B-6, LB-7) 13
Total: (All out in 55.5 overs) 150
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-5, 3-39, 4-56, 5-75, 6-97, 7-102, 8-102, 9-144, 10-150
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 13-2-20-3, Umesh Yadav 8-1-33-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-1-34-0, Kuldeep Yadav 16-6-40-5, Axar Patel 8.5-4-10-1.
India 2nd Innings:
KL Rahul c Taijul Islam b Khaled Ahmed 23
Shubman Gill not out 80
Cheteshwar Pujara not out 33
Extras: (LB-1, NB-3) 4
Total: (For 1 wickets in 39 overs) 140
Fall of wickets: 1-70
Bowling: Khaled Ahmed 13-0-51-1, Taijul Islam 15-3-34-0, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6-1-32-0, Yasir Ali 5-0-22-0.
