Qatar World Cup 2022 has entered the business stage. Only two more matches are left in the tournament. Argentina will face France in the final match of the tournament to decide the world champions. Soon after the final, club football in Europe will restart. Hence top clubs are already playing quite a few friendlies. In one of such games, defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain will face city rivals Paris FC. The match will start at 4.00 pm IST at Paris Saint Germain's training facility, Camp de Loges. This is the first time Paris Saint-Germain will play a football match since their 5-0 win over AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1. PSG have got a great start to their title defense. They will be looking to have a smooth restart and the friendly will be helpful for PSG players to gain some precious game time. Paris FC meanwhile played their last match against US Cosne in a 2-0 win at the Coupe de France. They are currently in 12th place in Ligue 2 and will want to reach the top half of the table.

In the absence of superstars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Acharaf Hakimi, this will be a huge chance for the youngsters to show their worth. One of the big names who can feature in this friendly is Portuguese midfielder, Renato Sanches. Lionel Messi Reacts to Journalist's 'Thank You Captain' Speech After Reaching FIFA World Cup 2022 Final (Watch Video).

24-year-old Morgan Gilavogui is going to be the key player for Paris FC. The Guinean international who is in great form has scored six goals this season. Paris FC's hopes of getting a good result will be depending on him.

When is Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC, Club Friendly 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain will face Paris FC today, December 16 at Camp de Loges. The match will kick off at 4.00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC, Club Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, the friendly match between Paris Saint-Germain and Paris FC has no official broadcasters. So, the match will not be telecasted on TV. FIFA World Cup 2022 Final: Lionel Messi Carries Argentina's Dream.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of Paris Saint-Germain vs Paris FC, Club Friendly 2022?

You can watch the live streaming of the Prais Saint-Germain vs Paris FC friendly match on PSG TV.

