Chattogram, Dec 17 (PTI) Scoreboard on the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings: 404 all out

Also Read | Shelley Nitschke, Australia Women’s Team Head Coach, Hails India’s Growth in Women’s Cricket, Says 'In The Last Five Years They've Had a Real Acceleration'.

Bangladesh 1s Innings: 150 all out

India 2nd Innings: 258/2 decl

Also Read | Arsenal vs Juventus, Club Friendly 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Pant b Umesh 67

Zakir Hasan c Kohli b Ashwin 100

Yasir Ali b Axar 5

Litton Das c Umesh b Kuldeep Yadav 19

Mushfiqur Rahim b Axar 23

Shakib Al Hasan batting 40

Mehidy Hasan Miraz batting 9

Extras: (B-4, LB-1, NB-1) 6

Total: (For 6 wickets in 102 overs) 176

Fall of wickets: 1-124, 2-131, 3-173, 4-208, 5-234, 6-238.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 15-3-46-0, Umesh Yadav 15-5-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 27-3-75-1, Axar Patel 27-10-50-3 , Kuldeep Yadav 18-2-69-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)