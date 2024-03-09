Sports News | IND Vs ENG Fifth Test: Scoreboard

Mar 09, 2024
Sports News | IND Vs ENG Fifth Test: Scoreboard

Dharamsala, Mar 9 (PTI) Scoreboard at the end of of the fifth and final Test between India and England here on Saturday.

England 1st Innings: 218 all out

India 1st Innings: 477 all out

England 2nd Innings:

Zak Crawley c Sarfaraz Khan b Ashwin 0

Ben Duckett b Ashwin 2

Ollie Pope c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Ashwin 19

Joe Root c Bumrah b Kuldeep Yadav 84

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 39

Ben Stokes b Ashwin 2

Ben Foakes b Ashwin 8

Tom Hartley lbw b Bumrah 20

Mark Wood lbw b Bumrah 0

Shoaib Bashir b Jadeja 13

James Anderson not out

0

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, NB-1) 8

Total: (All out in 48.1 overs) 195

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-21, 3-36, 4-92, 5-103, 6-113, 7-141, 8-141, 9-189, 10-195

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 10-2-38-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 14-0-77-5, Ravindra Jadeja 9-1-25-1, Kuldeep Yadav 14.1-0-40-2, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-8-0. PTI SSC

