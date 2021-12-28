Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Newcastle Fans Jeering at Him During Warmup, Video Goes Viral.

60

Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0

Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35

Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi

48

Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi

8

Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4

Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4

Mohammed Shami

c de Kock b Ngidi 8

Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen

14

Mohammed Siraj not out 4

Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19

Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327

Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi

24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

South Africa 1st Innings:

Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1

Aiden Markram b Shami 13

Keegan Petersen b Shami 15

Rassie van der Dussen c Rahane b Siraj 3

Temba Bavuma batting 31

Quinton de Kock b Thakur 34

Wiaan Mulder batting 4

Extras: (LB-2 NB-6) 8

Total: (For 5 wickets in 38 overs)

109

Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/25 3/30 4/32 5/104

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5.5-1-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 11.1-3-29-1, Mohammed Shami 9-4-16-2, Shardul Thakur 6-1-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-0-23-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)