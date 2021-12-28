Centurion, Dec 28 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
India 1st Innings:
KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123
Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi
60
Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0
Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35
Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi
48
Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi
8
Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4
Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4
Mohammed Shami
c de Kock b Ngidi 8
Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen
14
Mohammed Siraj not out 4
Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19
Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327
Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327
Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi
24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.
South Africa 1st Innings:
Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1
Aiden Markram b Shami 13
Keegan Petersen b Shami 15
Rassie van der Dussen c Rahane b Siraj 3
Temba Bavuma batting 31
Quinton de Kock b Thakur 34
Wiaan Mulder batting 4
Extras: (LB-2 NB-6) 8
Total: (For 5 wickets in 38 overs)
109
Fall of wickets: 1/2 2/25 3/30 4/32 5/104
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 5.5-1-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 11.1-3-29-1, Mohammed Shami 9-4-16-2, Shardul Thakur 6-1-27-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 6-0-23-0.
