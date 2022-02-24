Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 24 (ANI): Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided put hosts to bat first here at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here on Thursday.

Hosts have made six changes in the side as Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and Deepak Hooda, who is making his T20I debut, are in the Playing XI.

Ruturaj Gaikwad complained of pain in his right wrist, which is affecting his batting. He was unavailable for selection for the first T20I. The BCCI Medical Team is examining him.

Pacer Deepak Chahar and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav have been ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka. Deepak sustained a right quadriceps injury during bowling, while Suryakumar suffered a hairline fracture during a fielding attempt in the third and final T20I against the West Indies in Kolkata.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant are rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka. They skipped the last T20I against West Indies as well.

Playing XI: India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Playing XI: Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Charith Asalanka, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara. (ANI)

