Eindhoven [Netherlands], July 10 (ANI): The India A Men's Hockey Team continued its impressive run in the second match of the ongoing Euro tour, securing a convincing 6-0 victory over Ireland in Eindhoven, Netherlands, according to a release from Hockey India.

Uttam Singh once again opened the scoring for the India A Team, followed by captain Sanjay. Midfielder Mohammed Raheel Mouseen then scored impressive back-to-back goals, followed by a goal each by Amandeep Lakra and Varun Kumar as India A secured their second win for the country, blanking out Ireland 6-0.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch SL vs BAN Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Soon after the match, Coach Shivendra Singh said, "We've had two really good matches against Ireland, and I'm happy with how the players are shaping up. We'll play the French team next and hopefully deliver an equally impressive performance."

The India A Men's Hockey Team will take on France next at the same location on Saturday, July 12. They will later play against England, Belgium, and hosts, the Netherlands, over the course of the next two weeks.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Zaheer Abbas and Wasim Akram Hail Shubman Gill and Akash Deep for Edgbaston Heroics.

Earlier, India A Men's Hockey Team kickstarted their tour of Europe with a dominant 6-1 victory over Ireland at the Hockey Club Oranje-Rood in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

India had a complete performance throughout the four quarters and hardly put a foot wrong.

Uttam Singh opened the scoring for the men in blue, and Amandeep Lakra later extended their lead. This was followed by an impressive brace by Aditya Lalage as he scored back-to-back goals.

Forwards Selvam Karthi and Boby Singh Dhami also scored a goal each to feature on the scoresheet. Ireland could only manage to score a consolation goal as India ensured they were tight with their defending.

The India A team will play two matches each against Ireland, France, and the Netherlands, as well as one match each against England and Belgium. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)