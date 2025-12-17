Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): Opener Wasim Iqbal slammed a brilliant 66 off 51 balls to help India B beat India A by 83 runs in the first game of the three-match Physical Disability T20 Series at the Wankhede Stadium.

After opting to field, India A struggled to control the India B batting line-up as Iqbal led the way for India B. Iqbal shared a 77-run second-wicket stand with Vikrant Keni. After that, India B continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. Iqbal ended with five boundaries and seven sixes. For India A, the best bowler was Jeetendra VN (2-23), as per a release.

Also Read | Australia vs England Ashes Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2025: How To Watch AUS vs ENG Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

For India B, the other batter to impress was GS Shiva (41). India B ended with 170 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, India A struggled from the start, losing wickets at regular intervals. Only number eight, Akash Patil (30), showed some fight, but that was not enough.

India A was bowled out for a paltry 87 in 16.5 overs. For India B, the best bowler was right-arm medium-pacer Ganesh Pisal (4-25).

Also Read | Lionel Messi Experiences Unforgettable Moments with Sacred Indian Traditions As He Visits Anant Ambani’s Vantara Following GOAT Tour of India (See Pics).

The second and third matches of the series will be played on Wednesday (17 December) and Thursday (18 December). This series is part of a warm-up for upcoming international assignments.

This was the first big game for most of the players at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, the venue where India won the 2011 World Cup under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA)'s support for the series, a state association affiliated to the BCCI, has been a massive boost for the series.

"Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has always been a pioneer in taking progressive initiatives for the betterment of the game, and hosting the Physically Disabled T20 Cricket Series adds yet another meaningful milestone to that legacy. MCA will continue to extend its wholehearted support to such initiatives and remain committed to promoting inclusive cricket, where talent, determination and passion take centre stage," said Ajinkya Naik, President, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Brief Scores: India B: 170-9 in 20 overs (Wasim Iqbal 66, GS Shiva 41, Vikrant Keni 23; Jeetendra VN 2-23) bt India A 87 in 16.5 overs (Akash Patil 30; Ganesh Pisal 4-25)-by 83 runs. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)