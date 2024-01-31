Muscat, Jan 31 (PTI) The Indian team clinched an exciting 6-4 triumph over Egypt to finish in place at the FIH Hockey5s Men's World Cup here on Wednesday.

Goals for India were scored by Mohammed Raheel (8'), Pawan Rajbhar (9'), Maninder Singh (10', 23'), Mandeep Mor (11'), and Uttam Singh (13'), while for Egypt captain Amr Sayed (14', 19'), Mostafa Ragab (23'), and Karim Atef (24') found the back of the net for their team.

India dominated from the outset, with Mohammed Raheel and Pawan Rajbhar scoring to establish a 2-0 lead.

The momentum continued as Maninder Singh, Mandeep Mor and Uttam Singh added goals in quick succession, extending India's advantage.

Egypt intensified their attacks, and Amr Sayed scored two goals to keeping his team in contention. India led 5-2 at half time.

The second half saw Egypt launching a wave of aggressive attacks to stage a comeback, but it was Maninder Singh who scored again, giving India a 6-2 advantage.

Meanwhile, Egypt netted quick goals through Mostafa Ragab and Karim Atef, following which India shifted focus to defence and held on to their lead till the end of the match. PTI AH

