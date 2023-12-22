Paarl (South Africa), Dec 21 (PTI) Sanju Samson hit a fine century as India defeated South Africa by 78 runs in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here on Thursday.

Sent into bat, India lost both the openers early before Samson (108 off 114 balls), which was his maiden ODI hundred, and Tilak Varma (52 off 77 balls) made useful contributions to take 296 for eight.

Also Read | Sakshi Malik Announces Retirement From Wrestling After Brij Bhushan Loyalist Sanjay Singh Elected WFI President; Emotional Olympic Medalist Says ‘I Will Not Be Playing Anymore’.

Rinku Singh (38 off 27) also chipped in for the visitors.

Beuran Hendricks (3/63) was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, while Nandre Burger (2/64) also accounted for two wickets.

Also Read | ICC Reprimands Australia Cricketer Usman Khawaja For Wearing Black Armband Without Informing During AUS vs PAK 1st Test 2023.

Chasing 297, opener Tony de Zorzi made 81 off 87 balls but none of the other Proteas batter could support him as the hosts were bowled for 218 in 45.5 overs.

For India, Arshdeep Singh (4/30), Washington Sundar (2/38) and Avesh Khan (2/45) were the main wicket takers.

Brief Scores:

India: 296 for 8 in 50 overs (Sanju Samson 108, Tilak Varma 52; Beuran Hendricks 3/63).

South Africa: 218 all out in 45.5 overs (Tony de Zorzi 81; Arshdeep Singh 4/30).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)