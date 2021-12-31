Dubai, Dec 31 (PTI) India on Friday clinched a record-extending seventh Under-19 Asia Cup title beating Sri Lanka by nine wickets via DLS method in the rain-hit summit clash here.

Opting to bat, Sri Lanka could only manage 106 for 9 in the revised quota of 38 overs.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: Indian Football Team's Review As We Move Into 2022.

India then required just 21.3 overs to chase down the target that had been reduced to 102 off 38 overs under the DLS method.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (56 not out) scored a brilliant half century, while Shaik Rasheed also remained unbeaten on 31.

Also Read | Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

For India, left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal was the pick of the bowlers, registering figures of 3/11, while off-spinner Kaushal Tambe snared two wickets.

Brief Scores:

Sri Lanka U19: 106 for 9 in 38 overs (Raveen de Silva 15; Vicky Ostwal 3/11)

India U19: 104 for 1 in 21.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 56 not out, Shaik Rasheed 31 not out; Yasiru Rodrigo (1/12).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)