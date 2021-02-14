Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Off-spinner R Ashwin returned yet another five-wicket haul as India bundled out England for 134 to take a huge first innings lead of 195 on the second day of the second Test, here on Sunday.

India had resumed at overnight score of 300 for six and managed 329 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, losing the remaining four wickets in quick time.

Led by Ashwin (5/43) the Indian attack a much better than job than the first Test. Pacer Ishant Sharma (2/22) and left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/40) took tow wickets apiece.

Ben Foakes batted with determination to resists the India attack. He remained unbeaten at 42.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 329 all out in 95.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67, Rishabh Pant not out 58; Moeen Ali 4/128, Olly Stone 3/47)

England 1st innings: 134 all out in 59.5 overs (Ben Foakes 42 not out, Ollie Pope 22, R Ashwin 5/43).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)