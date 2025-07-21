Mohammed Siraj faced a blindsided question in the pre-match press conference ahead of the India vs England fourth Test at Manchester. Siraj attended the conference and was answering question when a British journalist asked him about the cancellation of the recent India Champions vs Pakistan Champions World Champion of Legends 2025 match. Siraj admitted that he doesn't know and he has no information about it. The Journalist additionally asked if he would be playing in match against Pakistan in an ICC event. Siraj responded 'I don't know. I have no idea what to say'. Shahid Afridi Opens Up On Cancellation of India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 Match, Says 'Siyasat Ko Hamesha Cricket Se Dur Rakhna Chahiye' (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj Left Awestruck in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 Pre-Match Presser

#INDvsENG | 🗣️ When Mohammed Siraj was asked about playing in Pakistan during his press conference 🏏 His brief response, "I don’t know", leaves everyone guessing! FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/usejFMsQZH pic.twitter.com/PAGdERPblY — TOI Sports (@toisports) July 21, 2025

