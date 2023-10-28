Sports News | India Concludes Para Asian Games Campaign with a Record 111 Medals, Anurag Thakur Reacts to Historic Performance

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India crossed 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark on Saturday.

Agency News ANI| Oct 28, 2023 11:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | India Concludes Para Asian Games Campaign with a Record 111 Medals, Anurag Thakur Reacts to Historic Performance
India secured 111 medals in Para Asian Games. (Photo- SAI Media)

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Lauding the Indian contingent for their performance at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that pro-sports policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Team India secure three figures mark in both Asian Games and Para Asian Games.

India got 111 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games. Country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

"Fir hui medals ki bauchar, iss baar Para mein bhi 100 paar (It is raining medals once again, we have crossed 100 medals in Para Asian Games). When I had given a goal of 100 medals for the Asian Games, everybody questioned how will it be possible...last time, we received 70 medals in Asian Games and 72 medals in the Para Asian Games, and this time we crossed 100 (medals) in both. This is because of the policies of the Modi government. Schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were introduced, budget for sports was increased three times more. That is why PM Modi said, that India is ready to host the Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics in the near future," said the minister to the media.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1718199860946735113

Also Read | India Beat Malaysia 3-1 To Move to Top of Pool B Points Table in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

"That's it! HISTORY MADE at #AsianParaGames2022!! We promised, we delivered! The team returns home with medals, a superb number, surpassing all odds and adversities! Super proud of our para-athletes #IsBaar100Paar #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1718188544186077446

India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, two bronze medals in para table-tennnis.

India won a silver in rowing and a bronze each in para-swimming and taekwondo.

China (521 medals including 214 gold), Iran (131 medals including 44 gold) and Japan (150 medals including 42 gold) were the top three nations in the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments China: Asian Black Bears Imitate Zoo Visitor’s ‘Flower Handshake’ Dance Move, Video Goes Viral
  • Festivals
    Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Share on Chhattisgarh Formation Day Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Wishes, Greetings, Images, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Share on Chhattisgarh Formation Day
  • Videos
    BAN vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights: Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren Shine As Netherlands Register Shock Win Over Bangladesh BAN vs NED ICC World Cup 2023 Stat Highlights: Scott Edwards, Paul van Meekeren Shine As Netherlands Register Shock Win Over Bangladesh
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | India Concludes Para Asian Games Campaign with a Record 111 Medals, Anurag Thakur Reacts to Historic Performance

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India crossed 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games setting a new benchmark on Saturday.

    Agency News ANI| Oct 28, 2023 11:40 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | India Concludes Para Asian Games Campaign with a Record 111 Medals, Anurag Thakur Reacts to Historic Performance
    India secured 111 medals in Para Asian Games. (Photo- SAI Media)

    Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Lauding the Indian contingent for their performance at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that pro-sports policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Team India secure three figures mark in both Asian Games and Para Asian Games.

    India got 111 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games. Country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

    Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

    "Fir hui medals ki bauchar, iss baar Para mein bhi 100 paar (It is raining medals once again, we have crossed 100 medals in Para Asian Games). When I had given a goal of 100 medals for the Asian Games, everybody questioned how will it be possible...last time, we received 70 medals in Asian Games and 72 medals in the Para Asian Games, and this time we crossed 100 (medals) in both. This is because of the policies of the Modi government. Schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were introduced, budget for sports was increased three times more. That is why PM Modi said, that India is ready to host the Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics in the near future," said the minister to the media.

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1718199860946735113

    Also Read | India Beat Malaysia 3-1 To Move to Top of Pool B Points Table in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

    India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

    "That's it! HISTORY MADE at #AsianParaGames2022!! We promised, we delivered! The team returns home with medals, a superb number, surpassing all odds and adversities! Super proud of our para-athletes #IsBaar100Paar #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

    https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1718188544186077446

    India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

    India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

    India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, two bronze medals in para table-tennnis.

    India won a silver in rowing and a bronze each in para-swimming and taekwondo.

    China (521 medals including 214 gold), Iran (131 medals including 44 gold) and Japan (150 medals including 42 gold) were the top three nations in the event. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Agency News ANI| Oct 28, 2023 11:40 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | India Concludes Para Asian Games Campaign with a Record 111 Medals, Anurag Thakur Reacts to Historic Performance
    India secured 111 medals in Para Asian Games. (Photo- SAI Media)

    Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): Lauding the Indian contingent for their performance at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday said that pro-sports policies of the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped Team India secure three figures mark in both Asian Games and Para Asian Games.

    India got 111 medals at the ongoing Asian Para Games. Country's previous best was 72 medals in the 2018 event in Indonesia.

    Also Read | IND vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 Match 29: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for India vs England Cricket Match in Lucknow.

    "Fir hui medals ki bauchar, iss baar Para mein bhi 100 paar (It is raining medals once again, we have crossed 100 medals in Para Asian Games). When I had given a goal of 100 medals for the Asian Games, everybody questioned how will it be possible...last time, we received 70 medals in Asian Games and 72 medals in the Para Asian Games, and this time we crossed 100 (medals) in both. This is because of the policies of the Modi government. Schemes like Khelo India and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) were introduced, budget for sports was increased three times more. That is why PM Modi said, that India is ready to host the Youth Olympics and Summer Olympics in the near future," said the minister to the media.

    https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1718199860946735113

    Also Read | India Beat Malaysia 3-1 To Move to Top of Pool B Points Table in Sultan of Johor Cup 2023.

    India ended their Para Asian Games campaign in Hangzhou with a total of 111 medals, consisting of 29 golds, 31 silver and 51 bronze medals. India finished at number fifth in the medal tally.

    "That's it! HISTORY MADE at #AsianParaGames2022!! We promised, we delivered! The team returns home with medals, a superb number, surpassing all odds and adversities! Super proud of our para-athletes #IsBaar100Paar #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat," tweeted Sports Authority of India (SAI) Media.

    https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1718188544186077446

    India won 55 medals in athletics itself, with 18 golds, 17 silver and 20 bronze medals. In para-badminton, India won four gold and silver medals each and 13 bronze medals, total of 21 medals.

    India captured seven medals in archery, with two golds, three silver and seven bronze medals. India won six para-shooting medals, two gold, silver and bronze medals each. In chess, India won eight medals, including two gold, a silver and five bronze medals.

    India won four medals, including one gold, silver and two bronze in para-canoe and three medals in para-lifting, including a silver and two bronze. India won a silver and bronze in para-judo, two bronze medals in para table-tennnis.

    India won a silver in rowing and a bronze each in para-swimming and taekwondo.

    China (521 medals including 214 gold), Iran (131 medals including 44 gold) and Japan (150 medals including 42 gold) were the top three nations in the event. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Comments
    Tags:
    You might also like
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Kalamassery
    50K+ searches
    Kerala
    50K+ searches
    India England match
    20K+ searches
    Kerala Blast
    20K+ searches
    Mike Pence
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Kalamassery
    50K+ searches
    Kerala
    50K+ searches
    India England match
    20K+ searches
    Kerala Blast
    20K+ searches
    Mike Pence
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma