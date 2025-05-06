Shanghai, May 6 (PTI) India dominated the qualification round of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in the compound section, with the men's and women's teams securing the top spots in the team rankings, here on Tuesday.

Veteran Abhishek Verma (714 points) and Rishabh Yadav (713) finished second and third respectively in the individual men's ranking round, while Ojas Deotale (707) was also placed in the top 10, helping India finish first in the men's team standings.

With a combined score of 2134, India edged past South Korea (2132) to secure a direct berth in the quarterfinals.

In the women's compound section, Madhura Dhamangaonkar, making a comeback after three years, delivered a stellar performance with a career-best 708 points, improving on her previous best of 683 to finish third in qualification.

Multiple World Cup gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam scored 705 to be placed sixth, while World Cup debutant Chikitha Taniparthi (701) was ranked 11th.

Their combined effort ensured the Indian women's team also topped the qualification standings, ahead of Mexico (2109) and South Korea (2107).

The Indian compound mixed team also finished first in the qualification round and earned a direct seeding into the pre-quarterfinals.

The compound elimination round will get underway on Wednesday followed by recurve qualifiers.

