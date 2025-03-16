New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) India clinched 12 medals in four events on the final day, concluding their campaign at the Special Olympics World Winter Games with a total of 33 medals in Turin, Italy.

India's medal tally included 8 gold, 18 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

Also Read | Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

In Snowshoeing, India secured four more medals, adding to the six won earlier in the competition.

Vasu Tiwari, Shalini Chauhan, and Tanya each claimed a silver medal in the 25m Snowshoeing event, while Jahangir bagged a bronze in the same category.

Also Read | Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For La Liga 2024-25 Football Match at Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

The Alpine Skiing segment also saw stellar performances from Indian athletes.

Radha Devi and Nirmala Devi won silver medals in the Intermediate Slalom (F01 and F04 categories, respectively), while Abhishek Kumar secured another silver in the Novice Slalom (M02 category).

Akriti demonstrated remarkable endurance in Cross Country Skiing, bagging a bronze medal in the 100m Classical Technique (F02 category).

In the Floorball event, Indian Women's Traditional Team showcased their teamwork and skill, claiming a bronze medal.

While India recorded 10 medals each in Snowshoeing and Alpine Skiing, six medals came in Snowboarding. Short Track Speed Skating, Cross Country Skiing and Floorball brought the country four, two and one medal respectively.

"Each medal won is a testament to their hard work and the unwavering support from coaches, families, and the entire Special Olympics Bharat family," Special Olympics Bharat President Mallika Nadda said in a release.

"We are incredibly proud of their achievements and will continue to support their journey towards greater heights.”

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)