London [UK], June 6 (ANI): The Indian Test team may be on the verge of facing an injury scare ahead of the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia as the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's left thumb was covered in a bandage. In the optional practice session Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur did not turn up for practice.

While, Rohit Sharma, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Umesh Yadav turned up for practice. Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins Pose With Test Mace Ahead of India vs Australia ICC WTC 2023 Final.

During nets batting practice on the eve of the WTC 2023 final, Rohit was hit on the left thumb and he got a bandage done. He immediately did not stop to practice after the incident but eventually, he did. Later on, the 35-year-old batter took the bandage off. The WTC 2023 final will begin at 3 pm IST from June 7 till June 11 at the Oval, London, a reserve day is also in place if the weather intervenes to spoil the sport. IND vs AUS WTC Final 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More You Need To Know About India vs Australia World Test Championship Cricket Match in London.

India's squad for WTC final: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk).

Standby Players: Suryakumar Yadav, Mukesh Kumar and Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Standby players: Mitch Marsh, and Matthew Renshaw. (ANI)

