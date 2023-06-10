New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): India finished the Asia Cup 2023 Archery stage 3 in Singapore on a remarkable note with seven medals -- six silvers and one bronze -- on Saturday.

Parth Salunkhe won a silver in the individual recurve men's event while Ruma Biswas also finished second in the individual recurve women's category on the final day of the continental archery event.

In the individual recurve men's gold medal match, Salunkhe ended up losing 6-2 to Qi Xiangshuo of the People's Republic of China.

19-year-old Salunkhe eliminated Won Sung Tin, Uzbekistan's Amirkhan Sadikov and Bangladesh's Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel and Wang Dapeng of China en route to the final.

Meanwhile, in the individual recurve women's final, Ruma Biswas went down to China's An Qixuan by 6-2 to end up with the silver medal.

On her way to the final, Ruma Biswas beat Hussa Yaqoub Ahmed Alawadhi of the UAE, Great Britain's Kim Lavender and Han Sol of the Republic of Korea, Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhi of Vietnam and Qiu Muyan of China.

Indian men's trio of Parth Salunkhe, Rohit Kumar and Juyel Sarkar also clinched silver in the recurve team events. They ended up their tournament with a 5-1 defeat to the Chinese team comprising Qi Xiangshuo, Li Zhongyuan and Wang Dapeng in the gold medal match.

In the recurve women's team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Ridhi, Aditi Jaiswal and Ruma Biswas lost 5-3 to Korea's Suhye Jo, Jo Hanyi and Han Sol to bag silver.

Meanwhile, in the compound medal matches, Pragati beat her compatriot Deepshikha 147-146 to win the individual women's compound bronze medal.

Pragati (19), who was seventh in the qualification, lost 145-143 to Song Yun Soo of the Republic of Korea in the semi-final but made the bronze medal match.

In the compound men's team gold medal match, the Indian trio of Uday Kamboj, Kushal Dalal and Priyansh, who were third in qualifying, clinched silver after losing 238-235 to the Korean team of Choi Yonghee, Yang Jaewon and Kim Jongho in the final.

The compound women's final, meanwhile, saw the Indian trio of Pragati, Deepshikha and Sakshi Chaudhary bag a silver after going down 234-232 to the Korean team of Oh Yoohyun, So Chaewon and Song Yun Soo in the gold medal match. The Indian compound women's team also set a new world record by scoring 2076 points in the category.

In the individual compound men's bronze medal match, Priyansh lost to Yang Jaewon of Korea in a shoot-off after the scores were tied 146-146. Meanwhile, in the recurve mixed team bronze medal match, the India duo of Ridhi and Juyel Sarkar lost 5-1 to Uzbekistan's Ziyodakhon Abdusattorova and Amirkhan Sadikov to return empty-handed. (ANI)

