Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) India defeated Australia by nine wickets in their second and final T20 World Cup warm-up match here on Wednesday.

Opting to bat, Australia recovered from a top-order collapse to post 152 for five, riding on Steven Smith's 48-ball 57 and a 25-ball 41 not out from Marcus Stoinis.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Atalanta: A Look At Cristiano Ronaldo’s Record Against Italian Giants Ahead Of UCL 2021-22 Tie.

Rohit Sharma then slammed a 41-ball 60 as India chased down the target with 13 balls to spare.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Practice Match Live Streaming Online: Get Free TV Telecast of PAK vs SA T20 World Cup 2021 Warm-up Match on PTV Sports, A Sports.

Australia: 152 for 5 in 20 overs (Steven Smith 57; R Ashwin 2/8).

India: 153 for 1 in 17.5 overs (Rohit Sharma 60; Ashton Agar 1/14).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)