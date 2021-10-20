Manchester United will take on Atalanta in their latest UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team were dominated by Leicester City in their most recent encounter in the Premier League and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Much responsibility will be on the shoulders of star signing Cristiano Ronaldo, who has fallen off the pace after a blistering start. So ahead of the game, we take a look at the Portuguese’s record against the Italian heavyweights. Cristiano Ronaldo Pumped Up for Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League 2021–22 Clash Against Atalanta.

Manchester United, registered their first win in the Champions League this season in the previous round of fixtures, defeating Villarreal after a 96th-minute strike from Cristiano Ronaldo. However, since, Ole Gunnar Solskjer’s team have gone winless in two games while recording just one victory in their last five. This poor run has increased the pressure on the manager and they are in a dire need of a positive outcome against Atalanta. Manchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Record Against Atalanta

The 36-year-old has faced the Bergamo-based side on six occasions but has emerged on the winning side just once. However, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to get on the scoresheet three times in the six meetings, something he will be aiming to replicate.

Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists 6 1 4 1 3 -

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in his last three games and will be aiming to end the barren run. Manchester United are currently placed third in their Champions League group with one win two games but could move to the top of the table if they manage to get the better of the leaders.

