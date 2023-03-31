Dubai, Mar 31 (PTI) Former New Zealand skipper Ross Taylor has backed the Indian pace unit to cause trouble for Australian batters in the World Test Championship final scheduled at the Oval in London from June 7-11.

Taylor, himself a World Test Championship winner, feels Indian fast bowlers have the wherewithal to create problems for Australia even though Jasprit Bumrah will be sidelined due to a back surgery.

"Any time you play in England, conditions and the weather play a big part," Taylor was told ICC website.

"Any time you think of Australia and India, and also you're playing in a neutral ground, the seamers play a big part. The Australian seamers are renowned for bowling with the Dukes ball and have a lot of experience."

But taylor didn't rule out India's chances.

"I wouldn't rule out this Indian side. They have had a lot of success over there in the years gone past, they have a few of these seamers," he added.

While spin played a key role in the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India, Taylor expects pacers of both the teams to rule the roost in the WTC Final at The Oval.

Taylor is confident that even without Bumrah, India have enough options in the pace department to make an impact in English conditions.

"Very tough to replace someone like Bumrah. He has been fantastic in all three formats and is the leader of their bowling attack," he said.

"But I think there's still enough depth in this Indian line-up to trouble the Australian side. (Mohammed) Shami and co are fantastic in these conditions.

"When you consider the India attack, (Mohammed) Siraj and Co. are also very good with the Dukes ball.

"I think there are still a lot of (India) seamers that are fantastic and enjoy bowling with the Dukes ball. Umesh Yadav also bowls 140-plus. They will relish the opportunity to bowl with the Dukes ball and in English conditions," Taylor added.

