The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the 16th edition of the most popular T20 cricket league in the world, begins on March 31 with defending champions Gujarat Titans up against former champions and MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. What makes IPL 2023 interesting is that teams return to their home venues after a gap of almost four years. And the home and away concept always makes for an intriguing action! Fans not just from India but all across the globe will be keenly following the matches and supporting their favourite players from the comfort of their homes and on the go as well. With the advent of technology, most fans prefer to watch sporting action on their mobile devices. And why not when it is free! If you are looking for ways to watch IPL 2023 free live streaming online from anywhere in the world, we have you covered.

The IPL 2023 will be played for over two months, and it will offer quality cricket content to the fans. In India, JioCinema is set to provide the live streaming online of IPL 2023 for free on its mobile app and website after winning the digital rights of the league for five years. Read on to find out how to watch IPL 2023 free live streaming online from anywhere in the world!

How to watch IPL 2023 for free online

The Indian broadcaster JioCinema have free IPL 2023 coverage, which you can live stream on their platform. They provide commentary in 12 languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. Just bear in mind that an Indian phone number will be required to set-up an account.

Kayo Sports and Yupp Tv also offer a 14-day free trial if you’re located in Australia and the US respectively.

Read on for more information on how to watch all matches via JioCinema outside of India for free.

How to Watch IPL 2023 Live Streaming for Free From Anywhere

If you are currently abroad or not present in the same country as the streaming services you want to use, you won’t be able to watch your favourite IPL 2023 matches because of geo-restriction which blocks certain content to particular regions of the world. However, you can use a VPN to watch IPL 2023 anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN as it is one of the best. It has high-speed servers in around 94 countries and has easy-to-use apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. What's best is that ExpressVPN offers up to five simultaneous connections, allowing you to watch IPL 2023 free live streaming on different devices at the same time.

Use ExpressVPN to watch all matches in the IPL 2023 season between now and May 2023 using this method. Not to mention, the numerous cricket events (eg. The Ashes) throughout the season. Catch all the action with ExpressVPN’s 12 month package and get 3 extra months free today (a saving of 49%!).

How to use ExpressVPN to Watch IPL 2023 Live Streaming for Free

You can securely watch an IPL live stream online with ExpressVPN in just a few simple steps:

Get ExpressVPN .

Connect to a server location that matches the broadcaster you want to watch. For example, if you’d like to access JioCinema , connect to a virtual India server.

Check the schedule of the broadcaster you want to watch, like JioCinema or ITV, and find the event you want to watch.

Tune in and enjoy!

Get the Best VPN for Streaming

How to watch IPL 2023 live stream everywhere else

JioCinema is one of the best cricket channels to stream IPL 2023 for free. It covers all the matches throughout the season in 4K resolution. However, the streaming service is available only to cricket fans in India (unless you use a VPN outside of India as we described above) and it simply requires an Indian phone number to sign up.

Depending on where you are located in the world, there are various streaming services available, each with their own limitations and costs. With a VPN, you can access all of them from anywhere!

How to watch IPL 2023 in the UK

Sky Sports

Price: 26 GBP/month and up

Country: UK

British network Sky Sports will broadcast all 74 Indian Premier League (IPL) games during the regular season in 2023. Sky Sports is the perfect way to live stream your favourite games —in your browser or on your mobile devices.

How to watch IPL 2023 in India

Price: Free

Country: India

Reliance Jio is offering a free IPL live stream of every cricket match in the 2023 season—including the opening match between Gujarat Titans vs. Chennai Super Kings (March 31, 2023). The JioCinema app lets you watch IPL games free in 4K resolution, watch from multiple camera angles, and check live scores. Commentary is also provided in 12 languages including English, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, and Bhojpuri. Keep in mind, you’ll need an Indian phone number in order to sign up for JioCinema account.

How to watch IPL 2023 in Australia

Price: 25 AUD/month and up

Free trial? Yes, 14-day free trial

Country: Australia

You can live stream the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in Australia on Kayo Sports, which carries the Fox Sports channel. which also offers a 14-day free trial. Kayo Sports is a great way to stream club and international cricket, as well as other sports like AFL, NRL, F1, the NBA, the NFL.

How to watch IPL 2023 in the US

Price: 20 USD/month and up

Free trial? Three-day free trial to Sling TV if you sign up via the mobile apps

Country: United States and Canada

Sling TV’s “World Sports” add-on (additional 10 USD/month or 60 USD/year) gives you access to Willow TV and Willow TV Extra, where you can watch IPL matches live in the U.S. Sling You will need a U.S. credit/debit card to subscribe to Sling TV.

Price: 10 USD/month, 60 USD/six months, 100 USD/year

Free trial? Yes, 14-day free trial

Countries: United States

Yupp TV, a popular subscription streaming service for South Asian movies and TV, has clinched the rights to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the 2023 season. Yupp TV offers a fantastic option for cricket fans in the U.S. The service is accessible on various platforms, including iOS and Android devices, web browsers, and smart TVs, making it easier for fans to catch every moment of the IPL action.