Al Khor (Qatar), Jan 23 (PTI) India crashed out of the Asian Cup football tournament after suffering a 0-1 defeat to Syria in their last group match here on Tuesday.

Substitute Omar Khrbin scored the all-important goal in the 76th minute to keep Syria in contention for a knockout round berth.

India finished at the bottom of the four-team Group B after losing all their three matches without scoring any goal.

India had also failed to make it to the knockout round in 1984, 2011 and 2019 editions of the tournament. The country had finished runner-up in 1964 when only four teams took part in the continental tournament. PTI PDS

