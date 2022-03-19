Auckland, Mar 19 (PTI) India suffered a six-wicket loss to Australia in a crucial match of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup here on Saturday.

India, the 2017 edition finalists, failed to defend a total of 277 with Australia overhauling the target, scoring 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs to continue their unbeaten run in the showpiece event.

Australia's top-order fired in unison as Meg Lanning (97) anchored the chase with a 107-ball 97.

Alyssa Healy (72), Rachael Haynes (43) and Beth Mooney (30 not out) were also among runs.

Earlier, invited to bat, India posted a competitive 277 for 7, riding on fifties from skipper Mithali Raj (68), Yastika Bhatia (59) and Harmanpreet Kaur (57 not out).

Brief Score:

India: 277 for 7 in 50 overs (Mithali Raj 68, Yastika Bhatia 59, Harmanpreet Kaur 57 not out; Darcie Brown 3/30).

Australia: 280 for 4 in 49.3 overs (Meg Lanning 97; Pooja vastrakar 2/43).

