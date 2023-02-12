Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI) The Indian team went down 0-2 to Pakistan in the men's final of the HCL 21st Asian Junior Team Squash Championship 2023 here on Sunday.

In the clash between the top-seeded Pakistan and the second-seeded home team, the former came out on top with Noor Zaman and Muhammad Hamza Khan securing the wins.

While Zaman had to work hard to beat Krishna Mishra in four games, Khan overpowered Paarth Ambani in straight games.

Zaman was extended by Mishra in the first game before he won it 12-10. He lost the second 9-11 before taking the next two 13-11, 11-9 to secure a 1-0 lead for Pakistan.

In the second tie, Khan had no trouble beating Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4.

In the women's final, Malaysia beat Hong Kong China 2-0 to claim the title.

India finished with bronze in the women's section along with Japan.

Results:

Men (Final) Pakistan beat India 2-0 (Noor Zaman beat Krishna Mishra 12-10, 9-11, 13-11, 11-9; Muhammad Hamza Khan beat Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-5, 11-4).

