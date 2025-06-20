Leeds, Jun 20 (PTI) India lost KL Rahul (42) and debutant B Sai Sudharsan (0) in quick succession shortly before lunch to reach 92/2 after the first session's play on day one of the opening Test, here on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was batting on 42 off 74 balls with eight fours as the twin strikes took some sheen off an impressive session for the visitors.

Rahul put on 91 runs for the first wicket with Jaiswal, making 42 from 78 balls with eight fours.

In the penultimate over before lunch, Brydon Carse had Rahul caught at first slip and Ben Stokes then had Sudharsan caught behind for a four-ball duck to provide the breakthroughs for England

Brief scores: India 92/2 in 25.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 42 not out, KL Rahul 42; Brydon Carse 1/23, Ben Stokes 1/20) vs England.

