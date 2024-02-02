Bloemfontein, Feb 2 (PTI) India skipper Uday Saharan won the toss and opted to bat against Nepal in their final Group 1 Super Six match of the Under-19 World Cup here on Friday.

Five-time champions India have won all their group matches and are ahead of Pakistan on Net Run-Rate in the Super Six Group 1.

A win against Nepal will secure their place in the semifinals.

Nepal, on the other hand, have lost all their three matches and are out of contention.

Teams:

India: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk) Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey and Aaradhya Shukla.

Nepal: Dev Khanal (c), Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar (wk), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulsan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Durgesh Gupta.

