Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 15 (ANI): India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka in the third and final ODI of three-match series here at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Washington Sundar have replaced Hardik Pandya and Umran Malik in the playing XI.

Indian team has clinched the ODI series with wins in Guwahati and Kolkata ODIs. They will be looking to clean sweep the ODI series when they face Sri Lanka.

Speaking at the time of toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma said, "We will bat first. Looks a good pitch, try to make the most of it. Still a lot of areas we can keep improving, today gives up a chance to perfect those. We want to play close to a perfect game, we'll never be the perfect game. Hardik and Umran are rested, Washington and Suryakumar are in."

Speaking at the time of toss, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said, "Environment here feels very similar to Sri Lanka. We have been good at the start but batsmen haven't been able to capitalize after that, that's something we have to improve on. Two changes - Ashen Bandara is in for DDS, and Jeffrey Vandersay in for Dunith Wellalage."

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Ashen Bandara, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara. (ANI)

