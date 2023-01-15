Having wrapped up the series already, India will be on the lookout for a clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka in the 3rd ODI of the series on Sunday, January 15. The Men in Blue have been dominant as a unit in both of these games. Despite some periods of brilliance, Sri Lanka have not been able to put together a team performance capable enough of challenging India. Virat Kohli’s hundred led India to a massive total on the back of fifties by the openers. Barring Pathum Nissanka and Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka, no one batter could make an impact in the first match. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for the India vs Sri Lanka ODI series and they will provide a live telecast of the match. But will DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV provide live telecast of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI? Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Injured Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Majority of 2023 After Tearing Three Knee Ligaments.

Sri Lanka had India on the ropes in the second ODI as they knocked over their in-form players in the 216-run chase. Once again, they were eventually outplayed by KL Rahul, who scored a fine fifty to win the match and series for India. The visitors will aim to finish off the disappointing series with a win in this match. But it would not be easy as India have mostly been dominant in all departments of the game so far in this ODI series.

Is IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Live Telecast Available on DD National or DD Sports on DD Free Dish?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be telecasted live on DD Sports but only on DD Free Dish and other DTT platforms. However, no telecast will be available for the IND vs SL 3rd ODI on DD Sports on cable or DTH platforms like TATA Play, Airtel, Dish TV and Videocon d2h. IND vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, 3rd ODI 2023: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Sri Lanka Cricket Match in Thiruvananthapuram.

IND vs SL 3rd ODI 2023 Live Radio Commentary

The live commentary of India vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI is likely to be available on the radio. AIR (All India Radio) will probably provide live commentary on the game. Meanwhile, a live stream of the live commentary of the IND vs SL 3rd ODI is likely to be available on Prasar Bharti Sports’ YouTube channel.

