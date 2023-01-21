Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) India captain Rohit Sharma elected to bowl after winning the toss against New Zealand in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Saturday.

Both India and New Zealand retained the playing XIs of the first ODI.

India lead the series after winning the first ODI by 12 runs in Hyderabad.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand: Tom Latham (c and wk), Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

